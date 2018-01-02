Sponsor appoints director ahead of big Boat Show

Have your say

A NEW director of business has been appointed at TheYachtMarket.com.

Sue Milne has been hired as director of business development to help capitalise on the firm’s headline sponsorship of The Southampton Boat Show.

With more than 30 years experience in the marine industry, Sue is said to be well-versed in driving sales revenue in magazine and online publishing.

The newly-appointed director joins TheYachtMarket.com team after working as a general manager at boats.com and GM to European Business Partners.

The headline sponsor lists 50,000 boats for sale online including RIBS, powerboats and even superyachts.

Sue, who will be based in the south coast offices, said: ‘I am thrilled to be joining such an ambitious company.

‘I am looking forward to playing my part in consolidating the TheYachtMarket.com as a global leader.’

Richard W. Roberts, founder and CEO of TheYachtMarket.com said: ‘Sponsoring has delivered a step change for our business and it is vitally important that we maximise the opportunity.

‘Sue brings a wealth of experience to the business which will enable us to build on our strong foundations, so we achieve our goals and aspirations in 2018.’