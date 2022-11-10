Stagecoach announces new environmentally-friendly buses will be coming to Portsmouth

Stagecoach has announced a multi-million pound investment in 200 new low-emission double decker buses, which will be introduced across the country during 2023. It represents the largest single order placed in the UK bus industry this year.

Many of these buses will be coming to the Portsmouth region, with Stagecoach running buses in the city, Havant and Hayling Island.

One of Stagecoach's new Alexander Dennis Enviro400 buses. Picture: Stagecoach

The new buses will be manufactured in the UK by Alexander Dennis. They feature Euro VI engines, which are significantly cleaner engines, helping to cut carbon emissions. This investment means that Stagecoach will remove older buses from its fleet, benefitting local air quality.

Sam Greer, regional director for Stagecoach, said: ‘We are proud of the continued investment we are making to our fleet with the largest single order for new buses in the UK this year. This really shows our commitment to the future prosperity of our communities and to our people who can all benefit from cleaner transport and a growing bus sector.

‘These new double decker buses will complement the investment we are already making with our electric buses to modernise our fleet in some of Britain’s major towns and cities, enabling reduced pollution and meaning customers will see more comfortable, quieter and newer vehicles on their everyday journeys.

‘We look forward to working with ADL to get our new buses into service starting early next year.’

The 200 new double decker buses will help reduce a further 3,500 of carbon tonnes per year.

Paul Davies, Alexander Dennis president and managing director, said: ‘We are delighted to continue to support Stagecoach in making buses across the UK cleaner and greener. Our low-emission Enviro400 is a tried and tested product that combines efficiency with high passenger capacity. Robust and easy to maintain, the 200 new buses will integrate seamlessly into Stagecoach’s fleet.