Stonehouse pub The Barley Mow on Hayling Island closes down for refurbishment - here's when
The Barley Mow, located in Manor Road, has announced that it has officially closed its doors as of today (February 19). The closure is due to a refurbishment and it will last three and a half weeks.
The Barley Mow Facebook said: "We have closed our doors for our remodel. Be sure to turn on post notifications as we’ll be sharing sneak peeks of our build along the way. We will reopen on Friday 15th of March with a brand new look and some tasty new dishes."
The Stonehouse pub, which offers homemade pizza, carvery, burgers and a range of tasty traditional dishes, will reopen on March 15 following an extensive refurbishment. For more information about the pub, click here.