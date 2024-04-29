A local drone hobbyist who goes by the name My Portsmouth By Drone captured the footage during a recent Saturday flight, when Portsmouth City Centre Market was being held. Also visible in the footage are the results of a Portsmouth City Council project to revamp the area and encourage more people to shop in the city centre.

As previously reported, the he council was awarded funding to make minor improvements to the north of the high street in the space between Crasswell Street and Lake Road. Changes include new seating, more planting, play equipment for children, new cycle stands, and a pavement graphic by local artist, Angela Chick following a successful competition run in conjunction with the council’s Safer Streets team. The team has also assisted in the sourcing and implementation of more CCTV in the area.