Success for Southsea-based company changing the way people view construction

Director Richard Cano founded QBuild in 2018 after his 20-year career in construction left him feeling like there was something that needed to change within the industry.

He found throughout his experience in the industry that many of the companies that were currently operating across a range of trades were leaving customers frustrated and unhappy with the process and service associated with their home improvement projects.

Inside the QBuild office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

QBuild is a community-focussed company that helps people complete any job they require throughout their home, from fixing boilers to completing extensions.

It has a physical shopfront on Winter Road, which allows people to pop in whenever they need to discuss their project or get a quote.

He said: ‘During my career I’ve found that there are a lot of cowboy companies out there that often exploit people, especially elderly and vulnerable people. They’ll turn up in an unmarked van, give someone a quote that is ten times what it should be and even sometimes flee with a 50 per cent deposit without leaving a trace, or they’ll send a text to cancel a visit, just before they’re due to come round, after the customer has planned their day around the visit.

‘We wanted to change how things are done, which is why we opened up our premises in Southsea, so people can pop in, get to know the team, have a cup of tea or coffee and discuss their needs.’

QBuild has 30 trade specialists currently on the team, alongside the 12 admin and management staff who are based in the office.

The company has grown significantly, offering more services and now has a fleet of seven vans covering each of the trades as well as a brand new website launching later this month.