Take a chance on Abba tribute

ABBA fans will be pleased to find out about a new show coming to Portsmouth next year.

Abba Forever, a tribute act presented by Sweeney Entertainments, is one of the UK’s leading international tribute shows and it’s coming to the Kings Theatre in January.

Fans from across Great Britain have long enjoyed the tribute band, with some travelling from as far as Sweden to see them live in action.

On January 28, the singers will perform along with a six-piece band including electric and acoustic guitars, keyboards and piano, drums and bass guitar.

The performance has been reviewed as ‘well polished and ‘gently humorous’, with all six performers on stage joining in to sing the popular lyrics penned by Benny and Bjorn.

The two-hour long show features Abba’s well-known hits along with some surprise songs from older albums, but promises to include famous tunes that the audience can sing along to.

Jane Ellis, who performs as Agnetha in the show, said: ‘I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to perform some of the best songs of all time and tour some of the UK’s most prestigious venues and beautiful theatres.

We play all the big Abba hits and more, even putting some surprise album tracks in there for the most ardent Abba fan.’

The show will transport fans back to the 70’s and organisers urge ticket holders to get up and dance in the aisles while they enjoy the performance.

Sweeney Entertainments, was co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney.

The company has featured a wide variety of touring shows and entertainment for theatre and corporate events for over 15 years, both in the UK and internationally.

Organiser Julie said ‘Abba Forever is a great concert experience for all ages, authentically reproducing some of the best pop hits of all time.’

The show starts at 7.30pm and is for one night only.

To purchase your tickets, visit kingsportsmouth.com or contact the booking team on (023) 9282 8282.