Talented Southsea chef and former Bake Off star Enwezor starts new local produce delivery service 

TALENTED chef and former Bake Off star Enwezor Nzegwu is hoping to change the way people consume meat and vegetables to help the environment, boost the local economy and improve diets.

Enwezor, from Festing Grove, Southsea, has set up a new initiative called Be Locals, a fresh produce delivery company.

His business launched today and a special sold out event was held at the The Pavilion in St Helens Parade to showcase all the wares and allow customers to meet the suppliers, plus taste some of Enwezor’s dishes.

Enwezor, 43, has poured his heart and soul into creating a business that he feels will have a positive impact.

The dad-of-four said: ‘I’m not saying that local food can completely replace supermarket shopping but if you have a choice and you want to be a bit more environmentally conscious then support something that’s local.

‘If you go into your fridge and look at where your supermarket produce comes from, you’ll see apples from Poland, carrots from Scotland and peppers from the Netherlands, plus others from Chile and Spain.

‘Why can’t we have food that is produced locally? The further your food has to go, the more its quality suffers.’

Be Locals uses two farms – Adsdean Farm near Chichester and Richard Foot in Chidham.

It offers customers the choice of buying meat such as beef, pork and lamb, plus sausages, and in season vegetables, with the produce delivered to their door.

Enwezor, who is also a business consultant at the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘This is about good food and local produce. It is about promoting family farms that have been in business a long time. It is about building that connection.

‘I understand that we need to have convenience as we are all so busy, but the difference with Be Locals is that we are about local. No one else does just local produce.’

For more go to belocals.uk/