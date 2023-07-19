Wightlink’s flagship Victoria of Wight. Picture: Mindworks Marketing

The aim was to highlight the opportunities in the sector, alongside how maritime business can support the curriculum , with an emphasis on STEAM learning and the educational routes into one of the most exciting and largest industries in the area.

Held across two Mondays, the events comprised of talks, networking and a port tour at Portsmouth International Port, followed by a voyage of discovery on Wightlink’s flagship Victoria of Wight.

Maritime professionals also joined from Portico, Geest Line, Royal Caribbean, UK Border Force and Qinetiq whilst there was educational support from STEMUnity, South Coast Institute of Technology, COWSec, Solent University and Maritime UK Solent.

As well as seeing the environmental developments and logistic elements at the port, Wightlink demonstrated their hybrid technology through visits to the engine room and bridge.

Even the Royal Navy got involved with HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving the harbour on the return to Portsmouth.

New opportunities around school visits, industry talks and support available from Maritime UK were discussed by the schools with the businesses.

Senior leaders, including the port's harbour master Ben McInnes and Wightlink’s chief executive Keith Greenfield, attended alongside many other staff from the two host organisations.

The educators went away highly enthused, with one teacher commenting that it was ‘the best industry CPD session they had ever done.’

Chris Hatter, head of compliance of Portsmouth International Port, said: ‘In Portsmouth, the average maritime salary is 50% higher than the national average, and nearly half of all jobs in the Solent region are linked to maritime and logistics.

‘It's been fantastic to work with Wightlink and other organisations to highlight the opportunities available in the sector which can offer young people an rewarding career with numerous opportunities in a whole range of exciting roles.’

Mr Greenfield added: ‘Wightlink is proud to be part of the Solent's vibrant and exciting community of seafarers and we were delighted to take part in Maritime Mondays.