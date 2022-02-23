Team GB Winter Olympic medal winners receive personalised keepsakes from Waterlooville company

The Waterlooville-based Hampshire Flag Company, has created embroidered commemorative 1.5 yard union flags for each of the three Team GB Winter Olympic flag bearers.

Captain of the Olympic gold medal-winning women’s curling team, Eve Muirhead and slalom skier, Dave Ryding, who carried the flag at the opening ceremony, as well as Bruce Mouat, a member of the men’s silver medal winning team and the flag bearer at the closing ceremony last Sunday, have each been presented with a personalised flag as a lasting memory of their Olympic flag bearing duties.

The flag and textiles specialist, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, has been working closely with the British Olympic Association over the last four years, producing flags, hand wavers and bunting for the Team GB athletes and supporters for both the Beijing Olympics last summer and the recent Winter Olympics.

Sales and marketing manager for Hampshire Flag Company, Rod Sessions, feels it is a privilege to be able to support British athletes at the highest level.

He said: ‘We pride ourselves on producing the highest quality flags and signage products and so to be able to supply products for the nation’s elite athletes to display and help boost morale at the Olympics, the highest performance stage, is an absolute honour and something that as a company we are very proud to support.

‘We felt it would be a lovely gesture to supply our flag bearers with a personalised version of the union flag that they had carried at the opening and closing ceremonies, as a keepsake of this special time for them. They all performed incredibly well and it is absolutely fantastic that Bruce won a silver medal and Eve scooped that elusive gold medal at her fourth Olympics!’

Dave Mouat is presented with his flag from Dame Katherine Grainger.

The Hampshire Flag Company has clients that include the Ministry of Defence, The Jockey Club, Portsmouth Football Club and Carnival Cruises.

The family-run business produces hand sewn national and international flags, digitally printed flags, PVC banners, marine flags, bunting and table flags in addition to offering a bespoke flag design service.

For more, visit hampshireflag.co.uk

Eve Muirhead and Dave Mouat with their flags from Hampshire Flag Company.