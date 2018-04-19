Team named top for sales and lettings in the city

Have your say

A COMMERCIAL property information specialist has announced Vail Wiliams as its top sales and lettings office in Portsmouth.

CoStar chose the south coast based-firm following the launch of its Dealmaker Awards.

The awards recognise the achievements of property agents in terms of number of deals completed and square footage. Vail Williams completed 10 deals and a total of 48,095 sq ft in 2017. Partner Russell Miller said: ‘We’re delighted to be announced as the leading top office agent.

‘There is a great deal of confidence in the Portsmouth and wider Solent property market and demand remains strong across the board.’