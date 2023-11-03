Temporary closure as Bridgemary transforms into Hampshire’s first environmentally-friendly ‘Green Library’

Bridgemary Library is to close for more than a month as it transforms into Hampshire’s first ever ‘Green Library’.

The library will be closed from today until Friday December 15 for building works.

During the closure, a new air source heat pump heating system will be fitted which will help reduce the environmental impact of the building.

Improvements will also be made to the library, including a refreshed children’s space and new books for adults and children.

External work will continue after the building reopens to install solar panels on the roof and electric vehicle charging points in the car park.

This project is part of Hampshire Libraries’ commitment to the national Green Libraries Partnership, which champions sustainability across UK libraries.

Hampshire County Council's Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Steve Forster, said: “The Bridgemary Green Library transformation is an exciting opportunity to show what libraries can do in terms of reducing their impact on the environment.

"However, this project is not only about changes to the building. We will also be investing in an education programme to boost skills and increase engagement with the local community about climate change issues.”

The project is being funded by a £150,000 capital grant from Arts Council England that aims to enhance library services nationwide with improved buildings and technology.

HCC is contributing an additional £35,000 for construction and a further £25,000 for local community benefits, including eco-themed books, climate change events, and staff training.

The improvements will also include a more accessible garden, which will have an area for outdoor activities and quiet reflection.

While the library is closed, the Tuesday morning Rhymetime sessions will be moved to Nobes Hall, Nobes Avenue, Gosport, PO13 0HS, starting at 10.15am on

November 7, 14, 21 and 28 and December 5 and 12.

Cllr Forster added: “Investing in environmentally sustainable initiatives like the Bridgemary Library project is part of the County Council’s wider climate change commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

"This is one of several major developments that seek to reduce carbon emissions across buildings owned by the local authority.”