Customers at Tesco’s Portsmouth stores are able to support servicemen and women for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

Tesco has a long association with the Armed Forces

Last year, their support for the Royal British Legion saw more than £3m raised.

Volunteers from the charity will be at the Portsmouth Extra store on Clement Attlee Way until Sunday November 12, asking customers to give what they can and wear their poppies with pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to this collection in store, Tesco will give customers the opportunity to round up their shop to the nearest pound at the self-service tills in all Portsmouth stores from November 3-5.

Just a few extra pence quickly adds up, and last year this raised more than £135,000 – a significant contribution to the £3.1million raised in stores.

Andy Taylor-Whyte, Director of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, said: “Life in the Armed Forces comes with unique challenges for those serving and their families, during and after service.

"The generous donations from Tesco customers during the Poppy Appeal allow the Royal British Legion to provide support in many ways, from befriending services for those who are lonely, help with finances and housing, or recovery programmes after injury and illness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco has a long association with the Armed Forces, forged since Tesco founder Jack Cohen used his demob money from the Royal Flying Corps to buy products to sell on a market stall.

As the headline sponsor of Armed Forces Day for the past two years, Tesco continues this tradition, as well as being the largest employer of veterans leaving the Armed Forces.

Rhys Little, Chair of the Armed Forces Network at Tesco, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our links to the Armed Forces and we want to support the valuable work of the Royal British Legion in supporting serving personnel, veterans and their families.