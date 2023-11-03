News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Tesco customers can support Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal

Customers at Tesco’s Portsmouth stores are able to support servicemen and women for this year’s Poppy Appeal.
By Simon Carter
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 11:43 GMT
Tesco has a long association with the Armed ForcesTesco has a long association with the Armed Forces
Tesco has a long association with the Armed Forces

Last year, their support for the Royal British Legion saw more than £3m raised.

Volunteers from the charity will be at the Portsmouth Extra store on Clement Attlee Way until Sunday November 12, asking customers to give what they can and wear their poppies with pride.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to this collection in store, Tesco will give customers the opportunity to round up their shop to the nearest pound at the self-service tills in all Portsmouth stores from November 3-5.

Most Popular

Just a few extra pence quickly adds up, and last year this raised more than £135,000 – a significant contribution to the £3.1million raised in stores.

Andy Taylor-Whyte, Director of the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal, said: “Life in the Armed Forces comes with unique challenges for those serving and their families, during and after service.

"The generous donations from Tesco customers during the Poppy Appeal allow the Royal British Legion to provide support in many ways, from befriending services for those who are lonely, help with finances and housing, or recovery programmes after injury and illness.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tesco has a long association with the Armed Forces, forged since Tesco founder Jack Cohen used his demob money from the Royal Flying Corps to buy products to sell on a market stall.

As the headline sponsor of Armed Forces Day for the past two years, Tesco continues this tradition, as well as being the largest employer of veterans leaving the Armed Forces.

Rhys Little, Chair of the Armed Forces Network at Tesco, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our links to the Armed Forces and we want to support the valuable work of the Royal British Legion in supporting serving personnel, veterans and their families.

“Our customers have helped to raise incredible funds which are helping them to support veterans deal with injuries, build lives and careers after leaving the forces, and remember the sacrifice made for the safety of all of us.”

Related topics:TescoRoyal British LegionVolunteersArmed ForcesPortsmouth