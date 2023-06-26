The best and the worst Greggs in Portsmouth, Havant Waterlooville, Gosport, Hayling Island and Fareham - based on Google ratings
If you have ever wondered where you can go to grab yourself a Greggs, look no further.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST
There are a number of Greggs shops in and around the city and if you ever find yourself wondering where you can get yourself one of their famous sausage rolls or a yum yum here is a complete list of shops in the area.
Here are 15 Greggs shops and their customer rating according to Google reviews:
Page 1 of 4