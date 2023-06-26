News you can trust since 1877
The best and the worst Greggs in Portsmouth, Havant Waterlooville, Gosport, Hayling Island and Fareham - based on Google ratings

If you have ever wondered where you can go to grab yourself a Greggs, look no further.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

There are a number of Greggs shops in and around the city and if you ever find yourself wondering where you can get yourself one of their famous sausage rolls or a yum yum here is a complete list of shops in the area.

Here are 15 Greggs shops and their customer rating according to Google reviews:

This Greggs is located in Commercial Road in Portsmouth and it has a Google rating of 4.2 with 196 reviews.

1. 120 Commercial Road, Portsmouth

This Greggs is located in Commercial Road in Portsmouth and it has a Google rating of 4.2 with 196 reviews. Photo: Google

This Greggs is located in London Road in Portsmouth and it has a Google rating of 3.9 with 125 reviews.

2. 78 London Road, Portsmouth

This Greggs is located in London Road in Portsmouth and it has a Google rating of 3.9 with 125 reviews. Photo: Google

This Greggs is located in Crasswell Street in Portsmouth and it has a Google rating of 4.1 with 57 reviews.

3. 13 Crasswell Street, Portsmouth

This Greggs is located in Crasswell Street in Portsmouth and it has a Google rating of 4.1 with 57 reviews. Photo: Google

This Greggs is located in Retail Park in Cosham and it has a Google rating of 4.1 with 98 reviews.

4. Retail Park, Cosham

This Greggs is located in Retail Park in Cosham and it has a Google rating of 4.1 with 98 reviews. Photo: Google

Related topics:GreggsPortsmouthGosportGoogleHayling IslandFareham