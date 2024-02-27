News you can trust since 1877
The best and worst Portsmouth GP surgeries - 25 ranked surgeries in the city including Kingston Crescent Surgery and Cosham Park House

They are usually the first port of call for any illness, the bedrock of a community of which we rely on in times of need.
By Joe Williams
Published 27th Feb 2024

It is worth celebrating the doctors surgeries in the local community, run by people who care about their patients and neighbourhoods. However, there are times when surgeries fall short of our expectations, generally due to services being overrun with high demand.

Portsmouth has a number of options when it comes to surgeries. We have compiled a list of their ratings as judged by Google reviews with the specification that they need to have a minimum of 10 reviews.

Here are 25 of the best and worst ranked doctors surgeries in Portsmouth

Waverley Road Surgery has a Google review rating of 3.2 out of 39 reviews. One patient said: "I was very impressed with the efficient turnaround and service thank you"

Waverley Road Surgery has a Google review rating of 3.2 out of 39 reviews. One patient said: "I was very impressed with the efficient turnaround and service thank you" Photo: Google

Kingston Crescent Surgery in North End has a rating of 2.0 from 151 Google reviews.

Kingston Crescent Surgery in North End has a rating of 2.0 from 151 Google reviews. Photo: Ian Hargreaves

Kirkland Surgery in Copnor Road has a rating of 3.3 from 50 Google reviews.

Kirkland Surgery in Copnor Road has a rating of 3.3 from 50 Google reviews. Photo: Google

Heyward Road Surgery in Southsea has a rating of 1.5 from 18 Google reviews.

Heyward Road Surgery in Southsea has a rating of 1.5 from 18 Google reviews. Photo: Google

