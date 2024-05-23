Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of Beefeater and Brewers Fayre restaurants could be sold or close as the company which owns them looks to prioritise its Premier Inn business.

Oast and Squire in Fareham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More Brewers Fayre and Beefeater jobs across Portsmouth area at risk, parent company Whitbread confirms

As previously reported by The News, Whitbread has said it plans to “optimise” its food and drink offering to add more than 3,500 hotel rooms across its estate and increase “operational efficiencies”.

Whitbread plans to axe around 1,500 jobs as a result of the shake-up though it said those job cuts are still subject to consultation and would come from its total UK workforce of 37,000 employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overhaul will see the firm sell 126 of its less profitable branded restaurants, with 21 sales already having gone through. It will also convert 112 restaurants into additional hotel space though it is unclear how this will affect its breakfast offering.

Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre

In the Portsmouth area this may affect the Harbour Lights Beefeater in Cosham, a Brewers Fayre on Clarence Pier and Premier Inn hotels located in Isambard Brunel Road, Queen Street, Port Solent and in Southsea.

Popular Beefeater eateries the Rusty Cutter in Bedhampton and the Oast and Squire in Fareham are also in the firing line.

Rusty Cutter in Bedhampton

A spokesperson said these locations were among those where redundancies could be made. “We have announced proposals which could impact these sites, but it is important to note they are subject to consultation. It’s also worth noting the sites are open and trading as usual,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad