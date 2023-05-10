The largest diversity awards in the UK, the NDAs celebrate the outstanding achievements of those who dedicate themselves to creating a fairer society.

The black-tie ceremony will take place in September at the palatial Anglican Cathedral in Liverpool with award categories including Celebrity of the Year, Inspirational Role Model and Lifetime Achiever.

Last week, The News reported that Claire Tamplin has been nominated in the Inspirational Role Model (Age) category.

The writer, radio presenter and former secondary school teacher is the founder of The Mindful Movement Coach, who has been endorsed by Joe Wicks.

She is on a mission to ensure that people of all ages get the specialist mental health and emotional literacy support they need.

Our local nominees include:

Community Project of the Year (Multi-strand): Engendering Change Ltd works with businesses and schools to help them embrace a commitment to Equity, Diversity & Inclusion and Wellbeing.

Using strategic reviews, inspirational training and community projects, their mission statement is to make the world a more inclusive place.

Inspirational Role Model (Gender): Jodie Hughes is a Health Sciences Research PhD student focussed on health-related quality of life in people with Endometriosis.

As the founder of the charity Endometriosis South Coast, she has helped support thousands of people suffering with Endo and Adenomyosis and championed the need for approaches which include those who do not present as women.

Community Organisation Award (LGBT): Downtown Pompey is a performance-based organisation bringing together a variety of local communities.

Through queer art practices, they offer a space to explore identities, ensuring that everyone has a voice and a place to be heard.

Since their inception in 2020, they have worked with over 350 individuals across Portsmouth and bought in over £130,000 for LGBTQ+ arts and community projects.

Community Organisation Award (Gender): Dadzclub is building a supportive community of like-minded fathers, both online and through creative and playful weekend groups.

They create spaces where dads can chat with other dads whilst spending quality time with their children.

They work alongside other organisations to improve access to services for fathers, raise awareness of health and parenting issues affecting men, redefining gender stereotypes and promoting discussions around allyship and gender equity.

Jo Morgan, founder and CEO of Engendering Change, enthused: ‘It is amazing to see so many local legends recognised for their brilliant work in the field of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

‘The city is absolutely buzzing with passionate, talented leaders driving positive change in the city and beyond.’

