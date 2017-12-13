The Fizzy Rascals toast their mobile wedding business

For 15 years Ian Bayne and his sister Jules wanted to start their own business, but it wasn’t until Ian found a 1977 Peugeot camper van for sale online that everything clicked into place.

The siblings have launched their mobile wedding drinks service, The Fizzy Rascals, touring the south to complement couples’ big days with glasses upon glasses of prosecco.

Ian said: ‘I was casually searching for a vehicle online when I saw the Peugeot. It was perfect. Most weddings have a standard reception bar but this is a real twist on tradition.

The pair purchased the vehicle, previously used as a cupcake and coffee van, and began renovations.

Ian said: ‘We’ve added a bar but wanted to keep her charm and character so, after some general TLC, she was ready to go!’

The company launched in the spring and has already worked two weddings and a corporate event.

Ian said: ‘For our first wedding we were a little nervous but the reception went really well.

We received great feedback on how professional the team were – everyone was topped up! The vintage van and our small team seemed to create a great atmosphere, which gave us a buzz.’

Ian said: ‘First and foremost we’re a prosecco bar, but we also offer a completely bespoke experience. We’re a team who serve drinks whether it’s champagne or specific wedding cocktails.

The corporate event in Hilsea was fantastic as we networked and gave out business cards, but it is early days so we want to build slowly.’

When asked what his advice would be for anyone setting up a business, Ian said: ‘Utilise social media platforms. It’s a fantastic, cost-effective way to get your name out there. We ask people to go online and recommend or rate us. It builds our reputation and shows potential clients what we can do.’