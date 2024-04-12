The Gambia Experience helps UK charity deliver new mammogram machine to Banjul
Fareham based travel firm, The Gambia Experience is proud to announce its collaboration with UK charity "Sunshine with Smiles" in delivering essential components for a state-of-the-art mammogram machine set to be installed at Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) in Banjul, The Gambia. Once operational, it will significantly enhance healthcare services for Gambian women in the fight against breast cancer.
This initiative was spurred by a recent visit from Mr Steven Bick, a dedicated representative of 'Sunshine with Smiles', while on holiday at Ocean Bay Hotel, arranged through The Gambia Experience. Having identified the need for specialist parts to complete the installation of the mammogram machine, he approached the tour operator to facilitate the transport of vital components received from the USA on to The Gambia via its Gatwick charter flight.
Delivered to Banjul on Friday, April 5th, The Gambia’s British High Commissioner, Harriet King, is overseeing the swift delivery of the components to the hospital. Expressing her gratitude, she remarked: “This will make a huge difference to women in The Gambia. We are thrilled to receive the shipment, thanks to the work of 'Sunshine with Smiles,' and to The Gambia Experience for its continued support."
Ms King went on to highlight the importance of the advanced mammogram machine’s installation in offering a premier facility for breast cancer detection and diagnosis, thereby providing crucial support to Gambian women in their health journey.
The Gambia Experience has a long-standing commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to the welfare and prosperity of the Gambian people. In addition, it provides UK visitors with the opportunity to engage in authentic cultural and community-driven activities. Among these are school visits, historical tours, up-river excursions, traditional home cookery classes, beach and wildlife adventures, along with funding projects such as tree planting and mangrove restoration, all aimed at enriching the holiday experience while giving back to the Gambian people.