The Isle of Wight has been named Best UK Destination of the Year at an awards ceremony.

The Group Leisure & Travel Awards, now in its 27th year, is organised by Group Leisure & Travel magazine, for organisers of group trips and holidays.

Facing tough competition from destinations such as London, Staffordshire, Wiltshire and York, the Isle of Wight was voted Best UK Destination of the Year by those responsible for planning successful holidays, the group travel organisers.

Amy Summers, Sustainable Travel, Trade and Exhibitions Manager, said: “It was an honour to collect the award on behalf of the Isle of Wight. My thanks to everyone who voted for us.

‘Over the past year we have refreshed our group guide, added new itineraries, built relationships within the groups industry, and showcased the Island as the place for group travel.

‘This award recognises the Island’s commitment to group travel and my congratulations to all businesses on the Island who provide an outstanding service to groups.”

The Island celebrated other successes as Warner Leisure Hotels, with locations at Bembridge Coast and Norton Grange, was awarded Best Accommodation for Groups. HF Holidays, with a property at Freshwater Bay, was named Best Group Tour Operator.

Will Myles, MD at Visit Isle of Wight, added: “To be nominated for this award is an incredible achievement, but to go on and win as the result of a vote from group travel organisers is a shining testament to businesses and their staff on the Isle of Wight, who prove time and again that the Island really is the best destination.”

Dorset-based Monkey World was voted Best UK Attraction for Children & Families and the Tower of London won the Best Historic Attraction or Venue award.

The Best Christmas Experience award went to Hever Castle, in Kent, while Tottenham Hotspur FC won the Best Guided Tour award.

The Best Group Dining Experience went to the Fawlty Towers Dining Experience, while the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, scooped the Best Garden Visit award.