From left - Jennese Alozie, CEO of University of Chichester Academy Trust, Ruth Worswick, Headteacher of Arundel Court School, and Cllr Suzy Horton

The provision at Arundel Court Primary Academy, called The Nest, will support 24 primary aged children who have difficulties with learning and cognition.

The inclusion centre is situated in the grounds of Arundel Court Primary , but will be available for children across the city.

Pupils using the inclusion centre will have most of their lessons there, in small teaching groups, and will access a curriculum appropriate for their stage of development.

The council's in-house architect and design team worked closely with the academy to ensure all building elements were suitable for the needs of the staff and children.

The centre includes three classrooms with built in storage, group therapy and sensory rooms as well as facilities for specialist teaching staff and visiting professionals.

There will also be opportunities to join in lessons and activities in the main school building and make use of school facilities, which will be needs-led for individual children.

Like the other inclusion centres in Portsmouth, this setting is for children with more complex and long-term needs.

Children will have an Education, Health and Care Plan in place and there is a set of criteria to make sure that places are allocated fairly and according to need.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Cabinet Member for Children Families and Education at PCC, said: "The inclusion centre will create new opportunities and increase capacity for young people with special educational needs and disabilities in Portsmouth.

"This furthers our work and commitment to needs led provision for all children in the city. I was delighted to attend the opening and see the brilliant facilities."

Ruth Worswick, Headteacher of Arundel Court Primary Academy, added: "Arundel Court has always been a truly inclusive school.

"Providing a nurturing and enriching education for our most vulnerable children is at the heart of what we do.