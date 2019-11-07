The new Smyths Toy Superstore opens in Portsmouth this weekend and this is what to expect

THE new Smyth’s toy superstore is opening this weekend with a range of activities for shoppers over the opening weekend.

The store will open at an earlier time of 8am and will kick off with an opening ‘party’.

7/11/19''Sneak peak of Smyths toys opening on Saturday 9th of November 2019.''Pictured: Staff Deborah Reynolds and Andy Wood waiting waiting for the big opening.'Picture: Habibur Rahman

A range of kids’ favourites will be joining in the celebrations, including three characters from kids cartoon PJ Masks, The Fat Controller from Thomas the Tank Engine, Elf on the Shelf, Strawberry Kiss from Shopkins, a giant Shleich dinosaur and the stores mascot Oscar.

There will also be a DJ, two candy floss machines, four people providing face painting, as well as giveaways, competitions and goodie bags throughout the weekend.

The store houses over 12,000 products, including gaming devices and games and traditional toys from big brands such as Fisher-Price, Barbie and Polly Pocket.

7/11/19''Sneak peak of Smyths toys opening on Saturday 9th of November 2019.''Pictured: GV of inside the store.''Picture: Habibur Rahman

They have a team of trained car seat fitters, as well as mechanics who can build a bicycle of the customers design from scratch to take home the same day.

There is also a nursery baby room.

Around 75 people have been employed and have been trained at the Smyths stores in Fareham and Hedge End over the last two weeks.

Mel Hillier, the manager of the new store said: ‘We were quite lucky that the business allowed us to train in the weeks before.’

After the opening weekend is over the deals will return for Black Friday, with discounts available in their gaming department.

Mel said: ‘It’s like an opening that continues. The party goes on over Saturday and Sunday.’