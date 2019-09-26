The News' Business Excellence Awards are launching today in Portsmouth

TODAY is the day that the biggest business event in Portsmouth will be making a return.

The News’ Business Excellence Awards will launch today over a breakfast hosted by editor of The News, Mark Waldron, and the awards’ headline sponsor Trethowans Solicitors.

The event, at Portsmouth College, will see key sponsors and a selection of Hampshire’s most successful businesses come together to celebrate its return.

Now in their 19th year, the awards recognise, reward and celebrate all the successful businesses and professional individuals in our area.

The News is looking for entries from those who can prove business achievement and excellence in their field.

There are 14 categories to enter, including small business of the year, employer of the year, entrepreneur of the year and more.

There is also an award given to the best overall business, awarded by the judges to the most outstanding winner of the 14 categories.

There is also a special lifetime achievement award given to somebody who has dedicated their life to making a difference to the business community.

This accolade was awarded to Cath Longhurst at the 2019 Business Excellence Awards, who is the chief executive of EBP South and was rewarded for her work connecting business and education.

Some of this year’s category sponsors are Havant and South Downs College, Portsmouth City Council, the University of Portsmouth and BAE Systems.

Lucy Gleisner, partner and corporate finance lawyer at Trethowans solicitors said: ‘We are proud to sponsor The News Business Excellence Awards for the fourth consecutive year and very much looking forward to seeing the entries flood in following the launch.

‘Good luck to all of those companies entering this year’s awards. We can’t wait to see all of the finalists in February.’

Nominations will be open from today for businesses to enter and the 2020 winners will be announced at a black-tie dinner event at the Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday February 21.

As well as categories to enter, there is also an opportunity to get involved alongside some of the biggest businesses in the city as a category sponsor.

For more information and to find an entry form go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk.