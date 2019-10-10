The News Business Excellence Awards headline sponsor Trethowans look forward to the awards

THERE is just over a month left until nominations and entry closes for The News’ Business Excellence Awards and the awards’ headline sponsor has told The News of the building excitement.

It will be the fourth year that law firm Trethowans has sponsored the awards.

Lucy Gleisner, who is a partner and corporate finance lawyer at Trethowans said she thinks the way the winners are picked is important as it gives the judges a chance to meet the people behind the businesses face-to-face and see first-hand how they work and operate.

Judges visit the short-listed businesses at their place of work to make their decision on a winner.

She said: ‘We are proud to sponsor The News Business Excellence Awards for the fourth consecutive year and very much looking forward to seeing the entries flood in following the launch. If previous years are anything to go by, the judges are set to be swamped with success stories from innovative businesses across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

‘Good luck to all of those companies entering this year’s awards. We can’t wait to see all of the finalists in February.’

Trethowans has offices in Salisbury, Southampton, Bournemouth, Poole, Winchester and London.

The black-tie awards event is being held in February at Portsmouth Guildhall on Friday, February 21 2020.

Now in their 19th year, the awards recognise, reward and celebrate all the successful businesses and professional individuals in our area.

There are 14 categories to enter, including small business of the year, employer of the year, entrepreneur of the year and more.

There is also an award given to the best overall business, awarded by the judges to the most outstanding winner of the 14 categories.

Entry for the awards closes on Friday, November 15.

For more information and to enter the awards, go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk.

As well as categories to enter, there is also an opportunity to get involved alongside some of the biggest businesses in the city as a category sponsor.

To find out more email helen.watt@jpimedia.co.uk.