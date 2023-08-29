Our awards celebrate our fantastic apprentices and their employers

With close to a million active apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers and our awards shine a light on the best in the business.

Fourteen categories are up for grabs in this annual awards, launched in collaboration with headline sponsor Royal Navy and which celebrate the very best in apprenticeship provision across the Portsmouth and Chichester area and the surrounding towns within the readership area for The News and Chichester Observer Series (postcodes PO1-PO22).

The awards, also supported by Portsmouth City Council and PETA, highlight the range of apprenticeships that are on offer with training available in most business sectors and with attainment right up to degree level.

The deadline for nominations is midnight on October 1 and shortlisted entrants will be invited to the awards presentation that will take place at a glittering ceremony at the Portsmouth Marriott on November 9.

The awards will showcase the dedication, hard work and achievements of those people undertaking and supporting an apprenticeship. Not only does winning an award mean recognition for the apprentice, but it's also a major morale boost for the company and workforce that support the apprentice.

A spokesman for the Royal Navy said: “In times of conflict or peace, the Royal Navy is key to the prosperity of the United Kingdom and the stability of the high seas. All new recruits are to be offered the opportunity to commence an appropriate apprenticeship at a minimum of level 2, where a suitable standard exists or can be developed and is a viable way of delivering training. Over 6,500 learners are on program at any one time, around 20 per cent of the whole force. Our aim is to deliver highly trained and qualified personnel to the front line as well as equipping them for a future beyond the Royal Navy.”

The News’ publishing editor, Mark Waldron, said: “We’re looking for nominations from traditional apprentice sectors, modern apprentices, graduate apprentices, training providers and firms that know their apprentice mentoring team is among the best.”

Find out more about the awards at: www.seapprenticeshipawards.co.uk

Awards in 14 categories are up for grabs:

Training Provider/Programme of the Year – sponsored by the Royal Navy

SME Employer of the Year – sponsored by South East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Large Employer of the Year

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Award

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by the Royal Navy

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Higher Apprentice of the Year

Degree Apprentice of the Year

How to take part