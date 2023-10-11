The News & Observer Apprenticeship Awards 2023: Deadline for entering and when the awards are
With close to a million active apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers and our awards shine a light on the best in the business.
Fourteen categories are up for grabs in this annual awards, launched in collaboration with headline sponsor Royal Navy and which celebrate the very best in apprenticeship provision across the Portsmouth and Chichester area.
The awards, also supported by Portsmouth City Council and PETA, highlight the range of apprenticeships that are on offer with training available in most business sectors.
The deadline for nominations is midnight on Friday, October 13 and shortlisted entrants will be invited to the awards presentation that will take place at a glittering ceremony at the Portsmouth Marriott on November 9.
Find out more about the awards at: www.nationalworldevents.com/pcaa-2023/
Awards in 14 categories are up for grabs:
- Training Provider/Programme of the Year – sponsored by the Royal Navy
- SME Employer of the Year – sponsored by South East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network
- Large Employer of the Year
- Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year
- Mentor of the Year
- Diversity and Inclusion Award
- Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
- Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by the Royal Navy
- Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
- Construction Apprentice of the Year
- Intermediate Apprentice of the Year
- Advanced Apprentice of the Year
- Higher Apprentice of the Year – University of Portsmouth
- Degree Apprentice of the Year
How to take part
If you want to nominate your business or star apprentice for an award, visit the awards website. For details and sponsorship opportunities, please contact event manager Linda Pritchard on [email protected] or call her on 07837 308 942.