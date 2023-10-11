Our awards celebrate our fantastic apprentices and their employers

With close to a million active apprenticeships across England alone, apprenticeship schemes have fast become a route to future employment for thousands of school leavers and our awards shine a light on the best in the business.

Fourteen categories are up for grabs in this annual awards, launched in collaboration with headline sponsor Royal Navy and which celebrate the very best in apprenticeship provision across the Portsmouth and Chichester area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards, also supported by Portsmouth City Council and PETA, highlight the range of apprenticeships that are on offer with training available in most business sectors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our awards celebrate our fantastic apprentices and their employers

The deadline for nominations is midnight on Friday, October 13 and shortlisted entrants will be invited to the awards presentation that will take place at a glittering ceremony at the Portsmouth Marriott on November 9.

Find out more about the awards at: www.nationalworldevents.com/pcaa-2023/

Awards in 14 categories are up for grabs:

Training Provider/Programme of the Year – sponsored by the Royal Navy

SME Employer of the Year – sponsored by South East Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Large Employer of the Year

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Mentor of the Year

Diversity and Inclusion Award

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year – sponsored by the Royal Navy

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

Higher Apprentice of the Year – University of Portsmouth

Degree Apprentice of the Year

How to take part