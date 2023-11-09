Cheers erupted round the hall as the best apprentices, employers and training providers were crowned at the News & Observer Apprenticeship Awards 2023.

Visitors toasted their drinks to the winners and finalists at the Marriott Hotel in Southampton Road tonight. The ceremony, launched alongside headline sponsor Royal Navy, celebrates the very best in apprenticeship provision across the Portsmouth and Chichester area – showcasing the brightest minds and innovative companies.

Mark Waldron, publishing editor at NationalWorld, presented the awards. He said: “We have been working hard to launch the Inaugural apprenticeship awards, and I’m so glad we did because we have heard about so many wonderful stories tonight.

“It is an amazing achievement for all our finalists and winners, and they deserve the recognition for all their hard work and dedication.”

The News & Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2023 took place on Thursday, November 9, at the Marriott Hotel in Southampton Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (091123-984)

The aim of the awards – supported by Portsmouth City Council and PETA – is to highlight the range of apprenticeships and training schemes on offer across multiple business sectors. Accolades were handed out across 14 categories.

Elaine Kling-Noger collected Alan Gwilliam’s on his behalf due to work commitments. She was her learning and development coach for three years.

“He would be over the moon,” she said. “He desperately wanted to be here. For him to be recognised for his passion, aspirations to progress and several promotions is wonderful.”

The News & Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2023 took place on Thursday, November 9, at the Marriott Hotel in Southampton Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (091123-979)

The winners were: