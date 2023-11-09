The News & Observer Series Apprenticeship Awards 2023: Jubilant winners receive honours at glittering ceremony
Visitors toasted their drinks to the winners and finalists at the Marriott Hotel in Southampton Road tonight. The ceremony, launched alongside headline sponsor Royal Navy, celebrates the very best in apprenticeship provision across the Portsmouth and Chichester area – showcasing the brightest minds and innovative companies.
Mark Waldron, publishing editor at NationalWorld, presented the awards. He said: “We have been working hard to launch the Inaugural apprenticeship awards, and I’m so glad we did because we have heard about so many wonderful stories tonight.
“It is an amazing achievement for all our finalists and winners, and they deserve the recognition for all their hard work and dedication.”
The aim of the awards – supported by Portsmouth City Council and PETA – is to highlight the range of apprenticeships and training schemes on offer across multiple business sectors. Accolades were handed out across 14 categories.
Elaine Kling-Noger collected Alan Gwilliam’s on his behalf due to work commitments. She was her learning and development coach for three years.
“He would be over the moon,” she said. “He desperately wanted to be here. For him to be recognised for his passion, aspirations to progress and several promotions is wonderful.”
The winners were:
- Advanced Apprentice of the Year – Teddy Lytton at ARM Ltd
- SME Employer of the Year – Silver Lining Convergence
- Intermediate Apprentice of the Year – Sienna Edmonson at Motor Marketing Ltd
- Mentor of the Year – Molly Newman at Silver Lining Convergence
- Construction Apprentice of the Year – Sophy Roseaman at Portsmouth City Council
- Training Provider/Programme of the Year – PETA Training & Consultancy Limited
- Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year – Nicola Sawdy at Paul's Catholic Primary School and Nursery
- Degree Apprentice of the Year – Emma Morris at The Weald Community School and Sixth Form and West Sussex County Council
- Professional Services Apprentice of the Year – Emma Morris at The Weald Community School and Sixth Form and West Sussex County Council
- Large Employer of the Year – Solent NHS Trust
- Higher Apprentice of the Year – Alan Gwilliam at Pall Corporation
- Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year – Amy Fisher at H&S Aviation
- Health & Public Service – Nicola Sawdy at Paul's Catholic Primary School and Nursery