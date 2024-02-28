Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Express Breakfast presenter Ian James (left), The News’ Editor Kelly Brown and Express FM’s Content Manager Harrison RB

The partnership will see increased content-sharing between both organisations beginning with the launch of an on-air news review feature rounding up Portsmouth’s top stories, which will be broadcast a number of times each week. It will also made available as a podcast, following its debut on Express Breakfast with Ian James this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The best of The News' stories will also be shared onto the Express FM website and social media channels to help widen the audience reach for the city's local news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Editor Kelly Brown said: “Our wonderful city has so much to shout about and celebrate, and keeping local residents up-to-date with the local news is important as part of that.

“I'm thrilled that our new collaboration will not only improve Express FM's news offering but also give us the opportunity to reach a new audience in this growing digital age.”

The News has been at the heart of Portsmouth life since 1877. Today, in addition to the physical paper, it is as much of a digital news provider via its website and social media channels.

Meanwhile Express FM, based on Winston Churchill Avenue, has been an important cultural asset to the city for eighteen years. The radio station provides a platform for the people and organisations of Portsmouth to “express” themselves, educating and training volunteers, facilitating discussion about community matters and strengthening links within the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Express FM Content Manager Harrison RB said: “It’s really exciting to be teaming up with The News and we can’t wait to start working more closely together going forward.

“We are a small not-for-profit organisation but have been a trusted brand in the city for eighteen years, and to both back and be backed by such prestigious journalism is huge for us.