The shortlist has been published for the 2022 Asian Curry Awards, with dozens of curry houses making the cut.

Hampshire has a solid showing in the nominations, with X restaurants shortlisted.

This year’s awards come against the backdrop of the ongoing cost of living crisis, with many restaurant owners also feeling the pinch.

Yawar Khan, chairman of the Asian Catering Federation, said: ‘Every week I hear from another owner closing their restaurant because they cannot see an end in sight to the economic situation – but an award win can bring a massive upsurge in trade.’

A star-spangled awards ceremony will be held at London’s Grosvenor House on November 20, sponsored by Just Eat.

1. Ottoman Kitchen Southampton

2. Rivaaz Lymington

3. Fair Oak Curry House Eastleigh

4. Spice Kitchen Eastleigh