The Pink Party Shop in Waterlooville is Evolving again!

The family run Pink Party Shop in Waterlooville is evolving again to keep up with modern trends. We are going to concentrate on our very successful balloon decorating and gift display side of the business and sadly close our costume hire and Fancy Dress shop sales as we cannot compete with Amazon and the like.

We have over 2000 costumes and accessories to sell which we will be doing over the next few months so please- if you want to purchase any of our lovely costumes please visit us at 30 Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville PO77HY in the next few weeks.

