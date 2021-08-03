The Portsmouth area's 10 best tattoo studios - according to our readers

But which tattoo studio in the Portsmouth area is the best choice for your next or very first piece of ink?

To find out where the people of Portsmouth should get their tattoos, we simply asked the people of Portsmouth – and they responded in their droves.

From more than 380 votes on Facebook, these are what our readers believe to be the top 10 tattoo studios in the Portsmouth area.

This gallery begins at number 10, so be sure to tap or click through all three pages to find out who their winner is.

1. The Portsmouth area’s 10 best tattoo studios - Family Tattoo Family Tattoo in Tangier Road, Copnor, was voted the area's 10th best tattoo studio Photo: Google Street View Buy photo

2. The Portsmouth area’s 10 best tattoo studios - Furious Weasel Furious Weasel in Eastney Road, Eastney, was voted the area's 9th best tattoo studio. Photo: Google Street View Buy photo

3. The Portsmouth area’s 10 best tattoo studios - The Arches The Arches at The Hard, Portsea was voted the area's 8th best tattoo studio. Photo: Google Street View Buy photo

4. The Portsmouth area’s 10 best tattoo studios - Zooz Tattoo Zooz Tattoo in Queen Street, Portsea, was voted the area's 7th best tattoo studio. Photo: Google Street View Buy photo