The Portsmouth area's 10 best tattoo studios - according to our readers
Tattoos in Portsmouth are easy to come by thanks to the city’s wealth of studios and artists.
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:45 pm
But which tattoo studio in the Portsmouth area is the best choice for your next or very first piece of ink?
To find out where the people of Portsmouth should get their tattoos, we simply asked the people of Portsmouth – and they responded in their droves.
From more than 380 votes on Facebook, these are what our readers believe to be the top 10 tattoo studios in the Portsmouth area.
This gallery begins at number 10, so be sure to tap or click through all three pages to find out who their winner is.
