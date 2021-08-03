A collage of four of the Portsmouth area’s 10 best tattoo studios - as voted by readers of The News

The Portsmouth area's 10 best tattoo studios - according to our readers

Tattoos in Portsmouth are easy to come by thanks to the city’s wealth of studios and artists.

Byron Melton
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:45 pm

But which tattoo studio in the Portsmouth area is the best choice for your next or very first piece of ink?

To find out where the people of Portsmouth should get their tattoos, we simply asked the people of Portsmouth – and they responded in their droves.

From more than 380 votes on Facebook, these are what our readers believe to be the top 10 tattoo studios in the Portsmouth area.

This gallery begins at number 10, so be sure to tap or click through all three pages to find out who their winner is.

1. The Portsmouth area’s 10 best tattoo studios - Family Tattoo

Family Tattoo in Tangier Road, Copnor, was voted the area's 10th best tattoo studio

Photo: Google Street View

2. The Portsmouth area’s 10 best tattoo studios - Furious Weasel

Furious Weasel in Eastney Road, Eastney, was voted the area's 9th best tattoo studio.

Photo: Google Street View

3. The Portsmouth area’s 10 best tattoo studios - The Arches

The Arches at The Hard, Portsea was voted the area's 8th best tattoo studio.

Photo: Google Street View

4. The Portsmouth area’s 10 best tattoo studios - Zooz Tattoo

Zooz Tattoo in Queen Street, Portsea, was voted the area's 7th best tattoo studio.

Photo: Google Street View

