The distillery, located in Fort Cumberland, has become one of the most popular distilleries in the Hampshire area, known for its innovation when it comes to rum. This year the team has bagged an award for their three-year-old rum which is a first for England. The People's Choice Spirits Awards were founded in 2020 and the aim is to recognise some of the best businesses in the alcoholic drinks industry.

Portsmouth Distillery has received a silver People's Choice Spirit Award for its 1812′ 3 year old Rum. Pictured: (Left to right) Giles Collighan, Dich Oatley, Vince Noyce

Vince Noyce, one of the owners of the distillery, said: “It is always fantastic when you get any sort of accolade or award so it must mean we are doing something right.

“We don’t enter into many awards because some people put everything into awards but we want to focus on the products.

“This rum is the first in England - it really is a labour of love.”

The distillery will also be launching a brand new five-year-old rum this summer, which will be another first for the country.

Vince added: “I think we have about 700 bottles in the first year and then we will have more the next year so it is very exclusive.