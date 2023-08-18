Flashback - Geoff Holt MBE (front) with nominees and representatives for last year's Maritime UK Solent Hero Award (from left) James Blanch, John Thompson, Dean Kimber, Stuart Laidler, Catherine Allen, Leigh Storey, Mark Pascoe, Chris Sturgeon.

The Maritime UK Solent Awards 2023 shortlisted finalists were selected by an independent panel of industry experts.

There were more than 90 entries across all categories, demonstrating the depth of excellence and achievement across the sector.Stuart Baker, Managing Director at Maritime UK Solent, said: “We were absolutely delighted to see such a significant increase in applications this year.

"This tells me that the industry recognises the value of coming together and celebrating our collective excellence, and the impact that winning a MUK Solent Award can have.

"There is so much to celebrate in the maritime industry and the Solent is leading the way in shaping the future of maritime.

"I am so grateful for the time taken by all those who have applied – without you, we would not have an awards event and would not be able to provide the platform on which to champion the great work taking place right here in our sector.

"I understand it was a challenge to shortlist the finalists given the strength of applications, but we are delighted with those who have been put forward.”

2023 Awards Finalists

Net Zero Navigator Award, sponsored by Associated British Ports: National Oceanography Centre, Portsmouth International Port, RAD Propulsion Ltd.

Clean Maritime Innovator Award, sponsored by Datum Electronics: Associated British Ports, DP World, Optima Projects.

Global Trade Award, sponsored by CNS and DP World: BAE Systems Maritime Services, Griffon Hoverwork, Keel Marine.

Start-Up of the Year Award, sponsored by LockHeed Martin UK Rotary and Mission Systems: Archipelago Yachts, Electrogear Fareham Ltd, Just Be Maritime Ltd.

Diversity Champion Award, sponsored by the Royal Navy: BAE Systems (Outlink), BAE Systems Maritime Services (Employee Resource Groups), Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Technology Game-Changer Award, sponsored by Red Funnel: Carisbrooke Shipping Ltd, Connected Places Catapult, National Oceanography Centre.

Future Skills Award, sponsored by The Solent Cluster: BAE Systems, Berthon Boat Company Ltd, Portsmouth International Port.

Small Business of the Year, sponsored by the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership: NASH Maritime Ltd, RS Aqua, Solent Cruises Ltd.

International Partner of the Year Award: Halifax Partnership, Robosys Automation.

Employer of the Year Award: Carnival UK, Marine Resources Ltd, National Oceanography Centre.

Apprentice of the Year Award: Jamie Bamforth, BAE Maritime Systems; Joel Shaw, Royal Navy; Joshua Weston, BAE Maritime Services.

Large Business of the Year award: BAE Systems Maritime Services, Serco, Solent Stevedores.

The finalists of the Maritime Legacy Award, sponsored by Solent Stevedores, will be announced next month.