These are some of best farm shops in the Portsmouth area and what they sell
Supporting local food producers has never been more important as increasing prices has created a squeeze for many of our fantastic local businesses as well as for customers.
By Kelly Brown
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:25 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:25 GMT
We look at some of the best farm shops and suppliers in the Portsmouth area – including in its surrounding towns – which sell some fantastic produce for local producers all year round.
- Stoke Fruit Farm, Havant Road, Hayling Island. The family run farm shop grows potatoes, sweetcorn, pumpkins and squashes for the farm shop and also has a wide range of produce from other local producers including including bread, dairy, fruit and vegetables, cakes, chutneys, cold meats, cheese, flour, meat, icecream, honey and plants.
- Westlands Farm Shop, Pricketts Hill, Shedfield. To complement the fresh strawberries and raspberries grown on the farm the farm shop also sells a variety of other fruit and vegetables and dairy and also has its own butchery counter.
- Johnson' s Enterprises, Norway Road, Portsmouth. Portsmouth's original fish market sells superb quality fresh fish and shellfish including 'line caught wild Sea Bass', Dover Sole, Brill, Plaice, Skate Wing, Gurnard, Mackerel, Red Mullet and Grey Mullet with often less than 24hrs from the sea to your plate.
- Staunton Farm Shop, Middle Park Way, Havant. Situated next to Staunton Farm, the farm shop stocks a variety of products, including fresh bread and vegetables, pickles, jams, oils, chutneys, ice creams and honey.
- Sky Park Farm, West Harting. The deer farm’s shop specialises in local premium produce including milk, fresh and dry grocery produce, deli meats, a butchery which includes its venison, cheeses and ready meal dishes freshly prepared in its kitchen.
- Purbrook Heath Farm, Purbrook Heath, Waterlooville. This little gem has a fantastic array of meat on offer from its butchery as well as selling eggs, potatoes, icecream and honey.
- Garsons Farm Shop, Fontley Road, Titchfield. Found within the garden centre, the farm shop sells a variety of products from its butchers and deli including fruit and vegetables, bakery products store cupboard items and confectionery.
- Tuppenny Barn, Main Road, Southbourne. Fruit and vegetables harvested from Tuppenny Barn is sold at its shop as well as jams and chutneys, honey, bread, fish and eggs.
- Southbourne Farm Shop, Main Road, Southbourne. The family-run shop has its own in-house bakery, baking handmade artisan bread as well as selling a whole cost of other items including dairy, fruit and vegetables and meat.
The area also has a number of independent butchers and greengrocers.