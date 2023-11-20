A comic book store in Gosport will be celebrating the anniversary of Doctor Who this week.

The owner, Mark Bennett, has organised picture opportunities with Daleks who will be happy to pose for the camera and he is also going to be offering special deals.

The event comes after a string of successful meet and greet photo opportunities for previous comic anniversaries including the Star Wars day on May 4, 2023.

