Things to do in Hampshire: Doctor Who anniversary event held at Vanguard Comics in Gosport
Vanguard Comics, located in Stoke Road, will be marking the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who on November 23.
The owner, Mark Bennett, has organised picture opportunities with Daleks who will be happy to pose for the camera and he is also going to be offering special deals.
The event comes after a string of successful meet and greet photo opportunities for previous comic anniversaries including the Star Wars day on May 4, 2023.
Daleks will be at the shop from 3pm and Mark has also put out an open invitation to cosplayers who want to dress up and come down to get involved in the fun.