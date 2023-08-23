News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Hampshire: Here are 11 pubs and bars that have a beer garden perfect for the bank holiday weekend

There is nothing better than sitting in the sun over the bank holiday weekend whilst enjoying good food and drink with friends.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th May 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 08:34 BST

Portsmouth and the surrounding areas have hundreds of pubs, bars and restaurants – and what better way to spend the bank holiday weekend than relaxing in the sunshine with a pint in a beer garden?

From The Spice Island Inn to Slug and Lettuce, there are a number of bars, pubs and restaurants that have a beer garden.

Here are 11 pubs and restaurants that have a beer garden:

Set on Portsdown Hill, the beer garden at The Churchillian offers amazing scenic views of Portsmouth and is a perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon. Picture: Mike Cooter

2. The Churchillian

Set on Portsdown Hill, the beer garden at The Churchillian offers amazing scenic views of Portsmouth and is a perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

The Thatchers Bar in London Road, North End, has a garden area for customers to enjoy.

3. The Thatchers Bar

The Thatchers Bar in London Road, North End, has a garden area for customers to enjoy. Photo: Google Maps

The Spice Island Inn, Old Portsmouth, is a beautiful spot to go for a drink and catch some sun rays in the beer garden which overlooks the harbour. Picture: Shaun Roster

4. The Spice Island Inn, Old Portsmouth

The Spice Island Inn, Old Portsmouth, is a beautiful spot to go for a drink and catch some sun rays in the beer garden which overlooks the harbour. Picture: Shaun Roster Photo: SR

