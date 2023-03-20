News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: 12 of the city's best tourist attractions including Spinnaker Tower and The Mary Rose Museum

Tourism is an important source of income for many Portsmouth businesses as the city comes alive each summer with millions of people visiting the city each year.

By Joe Buncle
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:31 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 09:31 GMT

According to Portsmouth City Council, visitors contribute £600million to the local economy and annually and support around 12,000 jobs in the city. While many are attracted by our beaches, there are plenty of other reasons to make a trip to Hampshire’s island city.

NOW READ: Things to do in Portsmouth: 12 best places to visit with children when its raining in and around the city

To coincide with English Tourism week (March 17 to 26) we look at 12 of Portsmouth’s best tourist attractions:

A visit to Portsmouth would be incomplete without a visit to it's most iconic landmark. Spinnaker Tower is located at Gunwharf Quays which also hosts more than 90 shops to explore while you are in the area. The tower is 170 metres tall and rewards visitors with view of Portsmouth and further afield such as the Isle of Wight. Admission costs £14.75 for adults and £11.50 for children aged 4-15. Children under three can go in for free.
Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard is home to a number of attractions which celebrate our city's naval past. These include Lord Nelson's famous ship the HMS Victory and The National Museum of the Royal Navy in Portsmouth. Attractions start at £24 per adult and £19 per child.
Dating back to the 1870s, South Parade Pier is beloved part of the seafront scenery in Southsea. Visitors can enjoy children's fairground rides, arcade machines, a number of eateries, and the beach. Picture: Trev Harman
Visiting the Portsmouth Museum and Art Gallery is a great way to understand the Portsmouth's history and culture. Current exhibits include the story of Portsmouth FC and a display celebrating Sherlock Holmes and his creator Arthur Conan Doyle, who lived and worked in Portsmouth.
Charles Dickens' Birthplace Museum allows visitors to explore the first home of one of the UK's most celebrated authors. Dickens was born at the Portsmouth adress - now 393 Commercial Road - more than 200 years ago.
Beginning in Southsea near at Spur Redoubt near Clarence Pier, this 3km route lets walkers take in views of Old Portsmouth, the Camber and Gunwharf Quays.
Located in Portchester - just outside Portsmouth - Fort Nelson is free to visit and is home to some of the Royal Armouries' national collection of historic weapons and artillery.
The D-Day Story is a museum in Southsea which brings to life the 1944 Normandy landings which a series of interactive displays. Tickets cost £12.15 for adults and £6.08 for children under 17.
Henry VIII is said to have watched the Mary Rose sink from Southsea Castle in 1545. The castle is now open to the public and free to visit between April and October.
Located in the north of the city, Port Solent is filled with restaurants, eateries, a smattering of shops and a cinema as well as the marina and wonderful views across the city and out to Portchester Castle. Its the perfect place to relax and wind down after a busy day of seeing Portsmouth.
Exhibits at the The Royal Navy Submarine Museum include the HMS Alliance - the only submarine remaining from World War 2. Entry costs £24 per adult and £19 per child. The meseum can be accessed via the Portsmouth Historic Dockyard's waterbus service. Picture: Sarah Standing (030220-5216)
Housed in the Historic Dockyard, the Mary Rose Museum showcases the remains of the famous Tudor warship which sank during the battle of the Solent in 1545 and was raised in 1982.
