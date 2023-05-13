News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 11 pubs and bars that have a beer garden

The perfect way to kick-start the summer months is by enjoying the sun in a beer garden.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th May 2023, 13:23 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 13:31 BST

The city and surrounding areas host hundreds of pubs, bars and restaurants – and what a better way to spend a summer afternoon than bathing in the sunshine with a tipple in a beer garden.

From The Spice Island Inn to Slug and Lettuce, there are lots to chose from.

Here are 11 pubs and restaurants that have a beer garden:

Set on Portsdown Hill, the beer garden at The Churchillian in Cosham, offers amazing scenic views of Portsmouth and is a perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon.

2. The Churchillian, Cosham

The Churchillian, Cosham

This popular pub in Gunwharf Quays is a prime locatin as it is situated in Gunwharf Quays. The beer garden at the front of the pub is a perefct place to spend with friends and family after when a break from shopping is needed.

3. The Old Customs House, Gunwharf Quays

The Old Customs House, Gunwharf Quays

O'Neils has a perfect beer garden at the side of the site and it is in a prime location for people looking for a sunny spot.

4. O'Neils, Southsea

O'Neils, Southsea

