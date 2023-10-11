Temperatures are dropping and leaves are starting to fall - which can only mean it’s time to get out and make the most of autumn.
Whether it’s your favourite season or whether you can’t wait until next summer, there are plenty of cosy places in Hampshire that you can visit on a great autumn day out. From pumpkin picking to visiting some historical sites, we’ve put together a list of some of the best.
Here are 13 of the best places to visit this autumn in and around Portsmouth.
1. Autumn in Hampshire
Here are 13 autumn places to visit. Photo: -
2. Pumpkin picking
There are a number of places in - and near - Hampshire where you can get into the spooky seasonal spirit by picking your own pumpkin. One popular spot is the Rogate Pumpkin Patch in Petersfield, which will open for business on Friday, October 13.
For more, visit rogatepumpkinpatch.com Photo: contrib
3. Explore a National Trust property
The National Trsut is running a promotion this Autumn and offering people a free pass to use at one of their Hampshire locations. To claim your free pass visit the National Trust’s website, select the free member’s ticket option and use the code ESCAPEINTOAUTUMN2023 when asked for your membership number.
Pictured are visitors exploring the garden in winter at Hinton Ampner, Hampshire. Picture by Chris Lac/National Trust Images Photo: ©National Trust Images/Chris La
4. Alver Valley Country Park
Another place to take in the autumnal scenery is Alver Valley Country Park in Lee-on-the-Solent. There are plenty of woodland walks to look at the changing leaves and a park for those with children. Picture: Sarah Standing (180641-3088) Photo: Sarah Standing