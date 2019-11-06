This beauty store is opening at Gunwharf Quays today

Have your say

A beauty store is the latest retailer to open up at Gunwharf Quays.

The outlet shopping centre in Portsmouth has welcomed a number of new retailers in recent weeks, including Puma and Calvin Klein Jeans.

Gunwharf Quays

The Beauty Outlet is the latest addition and it is opening up today – just in time for Christmas shopping.

It will offer shoppers well-loved brands such as OPI, Essie and Elizabeth Arden at competitive prices.

READ MORE: Calvin Klein Jeans has opened a store at Gunwharf Quays

Yvonne Clay, senior marketing manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We’re delighted to welcome Beauty Outlet to Gunwharf Quays, just in time for the festive shopping season.

‘We hope it will be a big hit with customers looking to pick up some of the best-selling beauty products on a budget, either for themselves or for their loved ones this Christmas.’

Beauty Outlet is located in the Plaza in Gunwharf Quays and opens today.

READ MORE: Puma is latest store to open at Gunwharf Quays

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email newsdesk@thenews.co.uk or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.