Acorn Recruitment has been tasked with filling over 3000 temporary delivery driver positions.

Multi-drop delivery drivers with standard UK or EU driving licences are being sought to help prevent it becoming a winter of discontent for consumers.

Acorn Recruitment has been tasked with filling more than 3,000 temporary delivery driver positions working with major distributors including Amazon across the country, including in Fareham.

Roles are also available in Southampton, Bristol, Chester, Doncaster, Exeter, Redruth, Swindon, Stoke and Plymouth.

Bernard Ward, MD at Acorn Recruitment, said: ‘It’s that time of year again, and it’s no secret that demands facing the UK delivery sector this winter have in many ways never been greater.

‘But as key UK recruiters, we are also working really hard to support the efforts of larger scale delivery systems with ground level solutions, and are confident that together we will make sure the UK delivers this Christmas, come what may.

‘And so, we’re calling on anyone with a standard UK or EU driving licence, a desire to work, and a willingness to step up and play their part to get in touch and support that effort for the benefit of consumers countrywide.’

With more than a million people facing possible redundancy following the end of the government furlough scheme introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic, Acorn and fellow UK recruiters are working to raise awareness of the seasonal roles available.

Those in a position to support the nationwide effort to keep Britain moving this winter can expect enhanced rates of pay, a competitive performance bonus and a regular work pattern, with immediate starts running into 2022 in return.

Anyone over the age of 18 with a standard UK or EU driving licence and no more than six points is eligible to apply for one of 2,000 driving roles available through Acorn Recruitment alone. Off-peak pay is set at £11.00 per hour and £13.60 at peak times.

Bernard said: ‘For some this could be a good opportunity to earn some money whilst considering that next big career move, while for others it might act as a suitable precursor to qualifying for a higher role in the delivery sector itself.

‘Either way, for all those willing to support the country in this way, and particularly at this time, applying for one of these roles is also going to mean putting a smile on the faces of expectant householders nationwide - and what could bring greater job satisfaction than that?’