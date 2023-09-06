From left - Robin Townsend (Saulet Townsend), James Brotherton (Senior Partner at Wannops), John Saulet (Saulet Townsend) and Adam Workman (Partner at Wannops)

Portsmouth-based law firm Saulet Townsend, based in Froddington House on Northumberland Road in Southsea, has merged with Wannops LLP, a west Sussex and Hampshire business.

Wannops have also expanding their presence across the south by mergng with historic Fareham firm Brutton & Co.

The mergers will widen Wannops’ expertise in Company, Commercial & Development Property, Residential Conveyancing, Litigation and Private Client and Charity

matters.

James Brotherton, Managing Partner at Wannops LLP, commented: “I have known John Saulet and Robin Townsend for many years and so look forward to working with them and their team.

"Their experience and knowledge of the Portsmouth market will be very beneficial to the business.

“Brutton & Co is a long-standing firm with an excellent reputation. I started my legal career there, and so am personally delighted to come full circle.

“I welcome both firms into the Wannops family.”

Brotherton added: “These mergers increase our presence across Hampshire where we remain ambitious to grow Wannops further.”

Saulet, speaking on behalf of himself and Townsend, added: “We are very pleased to join with Wannops, an ambitious and expanding solicitors’ practice.

"This will help to establish them among the leaders in the legal world on the south coast.”

Brutton & Co, based in West Street, can trace a direct partnership succession all the way back to 1785.

With a target completion date of later this month for both deals, this will take Wannops LLP to more than 100 people. The Portsmouth and Fareham sites will become their sixth and seventh offices.

The enlarged business will provide further career progression and development opportunities as Wannops continue to recruit teams and individuals from across the region.

Wannops currently have four offices in Sussex, in Chichester, Bognor, Littlehampton and Worthing.