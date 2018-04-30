Have your say

Three popular brands are returning to Gunwharf Quays in the coming weeks, the shopping centre has announced.

Chapelle Jewellery, Timberland and Whittard of Chelsea are all set to open in the Plaza.

Chapelle offers a range of jewellery and watches, while Timberland sells relaxed clothing and its classic footwear.

Whittard will sell tea and coffee, and will also include a tea bar where people can buy drinks to go, and an outdoor seating area.

Colin Wilding, general manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘We regularly receive feedback from the local community and are always working to ensure the centre provides customers with the very best shopping experience.

‘We are delighted to welcome some familiar names back to Gunwharf Quays, extending our retail offer to include more units in the Plaza area.’

For more information on new store openings, please visit www.gunwharf-quays.com.