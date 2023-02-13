Owner David Lloyd, who is keeping the venue’s location under wraps, said Every Cloud Club will open in March and feature a cocktail bar.

He told The News: ‘We’re a little bit up market and retro. The club itself has a chequered dance floor and is a throwback to the old age, with lots of different quirky things.

David Lloyd (69) from Waterlooville, is opening his nightclub the Every Cloud Club at the start of March 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (130223-9411).

‘The colour scheme is black and chrome, harking back to the West End nightclubs back in the day.

‘The music will be retro and from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. We won’t be playing much modern music if any.’

The Waterlooville native, 69, said customers can enjoy a range of 60 cocktails when the upstairs bar launches, with food and outside dining also planned. The experienced operator has ran various Portsmouth nightclubs between 1975-1985; including Joanna’s opposite South Parade Pier, Nero’s and Granny’s in the former Tricorn Building.

He wants the venue to be warm, welcoming and unique – with the DJ being allowed to interact with visitors who can make music requests. ‘In modern nightclubs, the DJs say very little unless they’re telling people to throw their arms in the air,’ Mr Lloyd added.

Mr Lloyd said the club will be personable, warm and welcome. Picture: Sarah Standing (130223-9400)

‘We’re not doing the Ibiza thing. It’s just going to be a nice nightclub open to old and young.

‘A lot of youngsters are fed up with modern music and massive nightclubs which are impersonal. A friendly atmosphere is what we’re looking for.’

Mr Lloyd said roughly £150,000 has been invested in renovations, with the night spot boasting a grand piano style staircase, neon signs and a DJ console styled around jail house rock. There will also be ‘state of the art’ security measures.

‘It’s student city and with the amount of interest we’ve had already with people poking their heads in the door, I have no doubt we’ll be busy,’ Mr Lloyd said.

‘I’m local to Portsmouth. I’ve wanted to open a nightclub for most of my life. I’m excited as anything for opening day. From what I know about clubs and how to run them, we’ll do well.’