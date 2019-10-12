Tichfield garden centre Garsons transforms an old water fountain into a herb garden for chefs to use to cook with

Volunteers from a garden centre and farm shop have upcycled a disused water fountain at Breast Cancer Haven to create a brand new herb garden.

The garden, at Garsons of Titchfield, which will produce herbs for dishes cooked by the charity’s chefs, complements the existing outdoor space, which is an area for visitors to take time out to recuperate from their treatment.

The family-owned garden centre chose the charity as their charity of the year for 2019 and staff have already helped to raise much needed funds for the charity through a sponsored skydive, a tea party and in-store collections at events.

The charity provides a personalised programme of therapies to anyone affected by breast cancer.

Volunteer chef, Glenn Cooper said: ‘We like to cook with as many natural and organic ingredients as possible when we provide healthy lunches for our visitors. The introduction of a herb garden at the centre will help with that goal.’