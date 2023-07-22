The building work at the site of the new restaurant is well underway with much of the shell in place in preparation for the chain’s sit-in and drive-through site at Fareham Business Park in Lederle Lane adjacent to KFC. Until now its closest eatery has been in Chichester just off the A27.

The coffee shop/restaurant building would be situated to the west of the site with car parking on its eastern side and the drive-through lanes on the southern side of the site after being granted planning permission by Gosport Borough Council earlier this year.

The site at Fareham Trade Park off Lederle Lane, Gosport, where Tim Horton's is being built. Picture: Sarah Standing (200723-6844)

The news was welcomed by readers with many expressing their delight on The News’ social media page welcoming the decision.