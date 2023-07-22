Tim Hortons in Gosport: Work progresses on Hampshire's first restaurant - where is it and when will it open?
The building work at the site of the new restaurant is well underway with much of the shell in place in preparation for the chain’s sit-in and drive-through site at Fareham Business Park in Lederle Lane adjacent to KFC. Until now its closest eatery has been in Chichester just off the A27.
The coffee shop/restaurant building would be situated to the west of the site with car parking on its eastern side and the drive-through lanes on the southern side of the site after being granted planning permission by Gosport Borough Council earlier this year.
The news was welcomed by readers with many expressing their delight on The News’ social media page welcoming the decision.
No details of the hours of opening hours have been shared yet and it is anticipated it will open later this year.