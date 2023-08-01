Timber and builders' merchants Covers launch £50k campaign to help those affected by war in Ukraine

From left - Covers operations director Roger Lewis, Pip Holmes of UKtoUkraine, Caragh Booth of UKtoUkraine and Rupert Green, chairman of Covers

The donation comes after the Chichester-based timber and builders' merchants linked up with British fundraising group UKtoUkraine

The Covers Mercedes rigid crane lorries, plus a forklift and tracked recovery vehicle, will be making the long journey to be handed over on the Polish/Ukraine border later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stay Safe UA's volunteers will then use them to provide help to affected civilians near the frontlines.

Stay Safe UA are “a small, committed team of native Ukrainians who met at the Polish-Ukrainian border on the first day of war.

"Our deep love for our country and sadness in seeing our people suffer, has motivated us to work tirelessly since the start of the invasion.

“We couple this with our deep roots in the Ukrainian community to identify areas of highest need and react immediately, delivering critical supplies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Covers, which has depots in Portsmouth and Gosport, and UKtoUkraine are appealing for public support to make the most of the vehicles' carrying capacity.

Covers chairman Rupert Green said: “These trucks will play a crucial role in supplying vital aid to the civilians near the frontlines in Ukraine and local hospitals.

“Their cranes will enable Stay Safe UA to be much more effective and help other aid organisations.

“One will carry a mobile shower unit, one a mobile bakery and the other will be used for transporting rescue vehicles, generators and aid pallets wherever the need is greatest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, we need your help to maximise the impact of transporting them to Ukraine and equipping them for their intended use.'

Financial support is needed to:

FUND the cost of the journey to Ukraine;

BUY a 20ft container and a front-end loader with angle broom (for rubble clearance);

BUY urgently-needed equipment and supplies including mortuary freezers, water transfer pumps, materials for temporary windows and medical supplies.

Rupert added: “The total estimated cost for this is £50,000. Please give generously to help these vital humanitarian initiatives in Ukraine.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To donate as an individual with GiftAid, please go to http://www.gofundme.com/f/uktoukraine.

To donate as a company, email [email protected] with the amount you would like to contribute. You will be sent payment details and the funds will be passed to the charity Healing Hands Network, which works in collaboration with UKtoUkraine.