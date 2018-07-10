Top 10 mid-market businesses revealed 

Have your say

THE top 10 performing mid-market companies in the Portsmouth area have been revealed.

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has ranked the companies as part of its Central South Mid Market campaign.

Recruitment company STR Group, building services specialist HBS Group Southern, Fat Face, Portsmouth Aviation Holdings and civil engineering company Blanchard Wells are all featured in the list.

Bell Microsystems, Just Develop IT, Lewmar Limited, Williams Trade Supplies and fit-out specialists ATJones complete the top ten.

Arbinder Chatwal, audit partner at BDO, said: ‘This region’s mid-sized and growing entrepreneurial businesses are its economic engine. The climate of economic uncertainty persists, and business optimism appears to rise and fall depending on the current state of Brexit. Despite this, many mid-sized companies continue to thrive.’

The campaign celebrates mid-sized businesses with a £10m – £300m turnover. Top performers are picked on operating profits and turnover growth over a one and three year period.