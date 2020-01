Yesterday we announced that the Delme Arms in Fareham had been crowned the winner of the award for the third year running. Now we can reveal the 10 pubs that received the most votes from our readers in the competition. The pubs are listed in no particular order.

1. The Royal Albert The Royal Albert in Albert Road, Southsea, was voted into the top 10 by our readers.

2. The Prince of Wales The Prince of Wales in West Street, Havant was voted into the top 10 by our readers.

3. The Eldon Arms The Eldon Arms pub in Eldon Street, Southsea, was voted into the top 10 by our readers.

4. The Auckland Arms The Auckland Arms in Netley Road, Southsea, was voted into the top 10 by our readers.

