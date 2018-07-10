Top curry chefs inspire students with showcase at Pompey

A CURRY house sent its top chefs to work at a charity at Portsmouth Football Club to inspire youngsters to cook healthily.

Faz and Jafor Ahmed from The Akash Indian Restaurant in Albert Road spent the day in the kitchens at Pompey in the Community to showcase their skills to students from Priory School, Portsmouth College and University of Portsmouth.

Jaf and Faz were students in Priory School and the University of Portsmouth.

Students learned about the various spices used in Indian restaurant cooking and how to make healthier choices, such as asking for less salt, sugar, cream or oil without compromising on taste. Students were also told about the nutrients gained from eating certain types of food and went on to make a delicious and healthy Brinjol Bhagee using aubergine and baby spinach.

Faz said: ‘It was great to put Priory School, Portsmouth College and the university together and educate students of all ages about the healthier side of Indian cooking. It was also nice to catch up with my old cookery teacher and show her how I’ve honed my skills over the years! Thank you to PITC for letting us use these great cooking facilities and also to Tesco and Display wizard who sponsored the event.’

Sian Davies, teacher at Priory School, said: ‘It was wonderful to see my old students working with current ones. The bhagee was delicious and knowing how much less fat was in it makes it fit with our healthy eating message.’