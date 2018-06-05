Trade union investigation shows extent of manufacturing job losses – although Fareham bucks the trend

ALMOST 600,000 manufacturing jobs have been lost in the UK over the past decade, according to an investigation by a trade union.

The figures by the GMB show 599,100 manufacturing jobs disappeared between 2007 and 2017, a 17 per cent fall. In 2007, the UK supported 3.5m manufacturing jobs – more than 12 per cent of all employment. By 2016, it dropped to 9.2 per cent.

Every UK region experienced a decline in manufacturing employment, with the South East losing 10.5 per cent overall.

Gosport was the worst affected constituency in The News’ area with 1,200 jobs lost, a 21 per cent drop. Portsmouth South also lost jobs, falling by 900 (17 per cent).

Other constituencies bucked the trend with Fareham seeing a 42 per cent jump with 2,400 jobs created, Havant rose 15 per cent with 700 new jobs, as did Portsmouth North with 700 jobs – a 13 per cent rise.

Jude Brimble, from the GMB, called on the government to support the sector.

She said: ‘The right support would accelerate growth, address the skills gap and provide a boost to technology, production and exports.’